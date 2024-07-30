Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells $468,005.22 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

