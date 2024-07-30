ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $24.05 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.