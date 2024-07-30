CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 9.1 %

CNO traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 271,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

