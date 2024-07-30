CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.64.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $198.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

