Citigroup Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $162.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $185.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

