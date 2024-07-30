Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $305.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $275.72 and last traded at $275.51, with a volume of 104589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.