Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

