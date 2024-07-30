Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Centuri updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 137,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,525. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

