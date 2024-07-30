Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $60.00 at CIBC

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price upped by CIBC from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE CLS opened at $49.98 on Friday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

