Caxton Associates LP Sells 4,362 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 82,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,856 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE IPG traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

