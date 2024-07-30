Caxton Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.73.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

