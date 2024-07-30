Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 97,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

