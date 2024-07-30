Caxton Associates LP Increases Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 160,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.