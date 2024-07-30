Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $223.05 million and $6.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,785,237,664 with 12,187,591,012 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02014438 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $8,331,875.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

