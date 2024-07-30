Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.17. 3,548,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,028. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,430,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,430,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,501,446 shares of company stock worth $295,607,431. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

