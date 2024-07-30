Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 302,151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $196.82. 301,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $198.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

