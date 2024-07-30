Captrust Financial Advisors Has $48.15 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.82.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.79. 2,159,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,324. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day moving average is $273.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

