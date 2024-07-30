Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $54,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 1,665,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

