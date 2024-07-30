Cameco (CCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter.

CCO stock opened at C$61.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.10. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market cap of C$26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.78.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

