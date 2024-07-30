Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.22

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.22 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 123252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

