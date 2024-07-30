Brunner (BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 on September 12th

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brunner Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 1,388.08 ($17.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,468.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,334.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,284.75. Brunner has a one year low of GBX 964 ($12.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.27).
Brunner Company Profile
