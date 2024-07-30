Brokerages Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) PT at $12.29

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RANI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

