Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT at $8.67

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

