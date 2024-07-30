Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $15.68

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,787,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.