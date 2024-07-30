Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $38.39

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes
Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
INVH stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 128.74%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Stories
