Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $1,857.18

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,920.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $2,095.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,743.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,633.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,146.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $52.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 192.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

