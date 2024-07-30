Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $23.11

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.