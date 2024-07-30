Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $24.45

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $312,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after buying an additional 956,744 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 84.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 733,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,504,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 705,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

