Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,377 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.45% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 407,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,011 shares during the last quarter.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRAC remained flat at $11.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

