BrightView (BV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

