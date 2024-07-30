Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $164.17

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.17 and last traded at $164.75, with a volume of 2435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $786.55 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.