Bornite Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,800 Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 435,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,569. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

