Bornite Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $205.57. 4,197,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

