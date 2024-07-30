BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.84 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $571.16 or 0.00859066 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,512 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,566.74563554. The last known price of BNB is 591.21629555 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,556,465,923.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.