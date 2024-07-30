BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE ZRE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,488. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$17.82 and a one year high of C$21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.33.
