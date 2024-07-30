BMO Capital Markets Raises Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$50.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPK
Winpak Stock Down 2.5 %
Winpak Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.93%.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.