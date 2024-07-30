BMO Capital Markets Raises Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$50.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$47.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.10. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$36.95 and a twelve month high of C$48.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.93%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

