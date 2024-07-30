BMO Capital Markets Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.80.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPM opened at $118.29 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,542.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.