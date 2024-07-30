Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,355. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

