Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,355. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines
Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines
In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blueprint Medicines
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.