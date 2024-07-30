Berkley W R Corp Sells 51,772 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,772 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC raised its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

