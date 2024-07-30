Berkley W R Corp Purchases 444,323 Shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,323 shares during the quarter. Tristar Acquisition I comprises approximately 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.79% of Tristar Acquisition I worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 92,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,013,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 813,160 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRIS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,442. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

