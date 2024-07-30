Berkley W R Corp Purchases 326,244 Shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,244 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 508,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 590,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE GAQ remained flat at $11.20 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,925. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

