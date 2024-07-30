Berkley W R Corp Invests $3.75 Million in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 7.59% of Aquaron Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Aquaron Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQU remained flat at $10.93 during trading hours on Monday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,911. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

