Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 148,566 Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.04% of Kairous Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

KACL remained flat at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

