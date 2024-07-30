Berkley W R Corp Buys 114,402 Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 7.97% of TenX Keane Acquisition worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 522,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 2,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

