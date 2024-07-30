Berkley W R Corp Acquires 50,628 Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $761,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

