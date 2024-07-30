Berkley W R Corp Acquires 174,598 Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,598 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.21% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of BCSA stock remained flat at $11.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.