Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

