Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $313.52 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $313.52 million and approximately $682,415.63 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.32 or 0.04980541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,009,996 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,309,996 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

