Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $237.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $284.48. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

