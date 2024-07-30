Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.28. 393,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $314.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

